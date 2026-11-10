Italian Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara has called on the Laterza publishing house to withdraw the upper-secondary history textbook Trame del Tempo 3. The publication states that the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is introducing measures that clearly restrict freedoms.

Concerns over the textbook’s content

As ANSA English reports, the textbook also notes that the current government came to power for the first time a century after the March on Rome and 77 years after liberation from fascism. The authors believe that Meloni’s FdI party inherited this legacy and maintains a close connection with its base, which openly calls itself fascist.

The FdI party submitted a parliamentary question concerning the book. The text also says that Meloni’s government stands out for introducing measures that clearly restrict freedoms.

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Minister’s statement

Valditara spoke in favour of withdrawing the book during a meeting with students at the Goffredo Mameli secondary school in Milan. According to him, portraying the current government as one that deports and segregates migrants, or as a fascist government, benefits no one.

The minister called the claims in the textbook tendentious and entirely unreliable. In his view, the publisher should withdraw the text, which he considers academically inadequate and one that creates a risk of indoctrinating students.

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