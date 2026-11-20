Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change Musadik Masood Malik arrived in New Delhi, India, on November 20 to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Civilizational Dialogue. Anadolu Agency reports that this is the first visit by a Pakistani federal minister to India since the four-day military conflict between the two countries in 2025.

First visit after the conflict

Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi announced Malik’s arrival in a post on social media platform X. The previous visit to India by a Pakistani official of this level took place in 2023.

The minister’s trip comes amid strained relations between Islamabad and New Delhi. Following last year’s conflict, the countries downgraded their bilateral relations.

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SCO Civilizational Dialogue

India is hosting the three-day SCO Civilizational Dialogue from Friday to Sunday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to open the event. Representatives of the organization’s 10 member states are taking part.

According to the Indian government, the forum aims to celebrate the region’s rich and interconnected civilizational heritage, strengthen people-to-people contacts, and promote intercultural dialogue and cooperation. The SCO was founded in 2001, and India, Pakistan, Iran, and Belarus later joined it.

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