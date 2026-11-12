In Panama, Security Minister Frank Abrego stated that some police officers, prison guards and penitentiary system employees help inmates bring prohibited items into prisons. He said this on November 12 in the western province of Chiriquí, The Rio Times reports.

Abrego answered affirmatively when asked whether police officers help detainees. He gave the same answer regarding prison guards and penitentiary system employees. According to the minister, former head of the prison service Chanan Singh merely stated the obvious.

Resignation of the head of the prison system

Abrego's statement came the day after Singh's resignation. Singh had headed the penitentiary system since July. This followed the escape of 195 inmates from La Joyita prison on June 1, 2026.

Panama's Ministry of Government, which oversees prisons, said Singh left his post for personal reasons. Fabian Camargo was named as his successor. At the same time, Singh explained his resignation by saying that he had asked for police to be removed from the interior premises of La Joyita but had not received a specific response from Abrego or the police director.

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According to Singh, police officers remained in prison blocks, including Sector C, where 260 people are held, and he could not enter there.

Position of the security agencies

Abrego said police should have left prisons 18 years ago, as their role had been intended to be temporary. However, according to him, the penitentiary service has still not taken full control of the facilities, so police fill this gap.

National Police Director Jaime Fernandez called Singh's resignation his personal decision and said law enforcement officers would continue supporting the Ministry of Government in prisons. He also reported that police seized 265 Starlink satellite internet antennas this year, compared with nearly 40 last year. The number of weapons seized, he said, rose from about 50 to 109 units.

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