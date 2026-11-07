Western Australia’s Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Don Punch has agreed to visit Port Hedland after criticism of his stance on the Indigenous child protection crisis. A date for the visit has not yet been set, ABC News reports.

Punch said he was working on these challenges privately, but stressed that his department does not have direct responsibility for housing, healthcare or child protection. According to him, Aboriginal wellbeing is a collective responsibility of the cabinet, while his portfolio covers land management, compensation negotiations in native title cases, and the protection of cultural heritage.

Criticism from elders and the opposition

Kariyarra elder Patricia Mason called on Punch to resign. She said government members were shifting responsibility between ministries. Nyamal elder Linda Dougibee also expressed concern about the future of Indigenous children in foster care and their parents.

Western Australian opposition leader Basil Zempilas said that during a trip to the region he saw a community in need of help and leadership. He criticised Premier Roger Cook for visiting Port Hedland late, and Punch for still not having visited the community.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A matter involving several departments

Child Protection Minister Jessica Stojkovski has already appointed the state’s most senior casework specialist to oversee investigations in Port Hedland and sent additional staff there. At the same time, ABC notes that child protection issues are also linked to housing difficulties, homelessness, health problems and addictions, school absences, and domestic violence.

The proportion of Aboriginal children in state care in Western Australia is approximately 19 times higher than among the non-Aboriginal population. The state government’s annual report on implementation of the Closing the Gap programme recorded no change in child protection and showed worsening child development indicators.

Punch said in parliament that he regularly meets with traditional landowners and works with ministers whose portfolios directly affect Indigenous communities, including the child protection minister.

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