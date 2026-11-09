Greek Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou said that Athens did not seek permission from Turkey to issue a NAVTEX navigational warning for planned seabed surveys between Crete and Cyprus. The work is linked to the Great Sea Interconnector project. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

According to Papastavrou, Turkey repeatedly demanded that Greece obtain permission to continue the project, but this did not happen. He stressed that only Greece had authorized the issuance of the NAVTEX, and that the information France conveyed to Turkey was not a direct or indirect request for permission.

France informed Ankara

Greek government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis confirmed that the project, according to him, is being implemented as planned. He said that permission to conduct the surveys was requested only from the Greek and Cypriot authorities.

Marinakis also confirmed that France sent Ankara a diplomatic note — a note verbale. This is connected to the fact that the Abeille Marengo vessel, which is to conduct the surveys, sails under the French flag. At the same time, the spokesperson noted that this notification does not mean recognition of Turkey’s claims to the maritime areas where the work is planned.

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Turkey’s reaction

The NAVTEX was issued last Friday. After that, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said that the French vessel was to conduct illegal marine scientific research in connection with unauthorized cable laying on the continental shelf, which Turkey considers its own. The ministry also said that Turkey had cancelled navigational warnings issued by the Greek and Cypriot authorities.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that his country would not object to surveys between Crete and Cyprus provided it received prior written notification of these plans.

The dispute is linked to differing positions held by Athens and Ankara regarding maritime zones between Crete and Cyprus. Greece and the Republic of Cyprus refer to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and believe that islands are entitled to a full exclusive economic zone. Turkey, which is not a party to this convention, holds a different position.

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