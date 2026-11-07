In South Korea, Labor Minister Kim Yong Hoon ordered stronger oversight of companies where similar serious industrial accidents recur. The official announced a zero-tolerance policy toward unresolved safety-rule violations. The Korea Herald reported this following an emergency meeting involving the heads of 49 regional labor offices.

Unannounced inspections

At the minister’s instruction, regional labor offices must significantly strengthen post-inspection monitoring. The purpose of these measures is to prevent fatal accidents at sites that have previously been inspected or audited.

Workplaces where safety requirement violations were previously identified will be inspected again without prior notice. Inspectors must determine whether the necessary measures have been introduced to address the shortcomings. Persistent or unresolved violations, Kim said, must be treated strictly under the zero-tolerance policy.

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Focus on companies with recurring incidents

The minister also called on the heads of regional offices to treat companies where fatal or serious accidents occur repeatedly with particular seriousness. He noted that oversight of such enterprises should be carried out with the same seriousness and intensity as special inspections.

The ministry’s central office will focus on legislative and budgetary support during the next session of the National Assembly, while regional offices are to strengthen oversight directly at workplaces. At the meeting, heads of regional institutions also presented priority measures to reduce the number of workplace fatalities by the end of the year.

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