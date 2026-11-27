In Germany, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has prepared the first draft of pension reform. The document, developed by the department of Labor Minister Alexander Schweitzer, provides for retaining the option of early retirement without benefit reductions after 45 years of insurance contributions. At the same time, the rules for calculating this period are planned to be tightened, Tagesschau reports.

Changes to early pensions

Periods during which a person received unemployment benefits or sick pay are no longer proposed to be counted toward the 45 years of insurance contributions. Periods spent caring for children or relatives will continue to be taken into account. The so-called pension from age 63 often refers to early retirement for people with particularly long insurance records, although for people born from 1964 onward it is in fact available from age 65. The regular retirement age in the country is currently 66 years and four months.

The draft also provides for more costly early retirement for people with at least 35 years of insurance contributions. From July 1, 2028, the pension reduction for each month of early retirement is proposed to increase from 0.3% to 0.4%. For retirement two years earlier, the payment will be 9.6% lower instead of the current 7.2%. The minimum age for such retirement is planned to be raised from 63 to 64. From 2031, a mechanism linking the retirement age to life expectancy is also proposed.

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Mini-jobs and funded pensions

From 2028, employees in mini-jobs are planned to be required to pay pension insurance contributions. Current exemptions from compulsory insurance are to expire at the end of 2027, although students under the age of 21 are intended to be exempt from this requirement. The age for moving to part-time work before retirement is planned to be raised from 55 to 58, while a model involving a period of work followed by release from work is to be abolished with a transition period until the beginning of 2030.

The reform also provides for the introduction from 2028 of an additional contribution for a funded pension, to be paid equally by employers and employees. The funds are planned to be invested on the stock market following the Swedish model. The additional contribution is to increase by 0.5 percentage points annually and reach 2 percentage points in 2031.

In addition, compulsory pension insurance for newly self-employed people is proposed from 2030. It is also to become mandatory for members of the management boards of joint-stock companies and, for Bundestag deputies, from the next parliamentary term. The draft is a working version: disputed provisions still need to be coordinated by the Chancellery, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

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