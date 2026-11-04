In Singapore’s parliament, Senior Minister K. Shanmugam rejected a proposal by opposition Workers’ Party MP Fadli Fawzi to raise the issue of Israeli settlements and settler violence in the West Bank during a meeting between representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Israeli officials. According to Channel NewsAsia, Shanmugam called such an approach absurd and unprecedented.

Government position

Shanmugam, who also serves as Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs, said Singapore cannot build international relations on the principle that every ministry raises issues of international law at every meeting with foreign counterparts.

He said that Singapore’s overall position toward other states, as well as the format and appropriateness of meetings, are determined by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Cabinet. Individual agencies, meanwhile, deal with matters that fall directly within their remit. Shanmugam added that compliance with international law is important for Singapore as a small state, but this does not mean the country’s position must be repeated at every meeting.

MP’s arguments

The 18-minute discussion continued Fawzi’s parliamentary question of October 7 concerning a meeting between Singaporean and Israeli officials. The MP asked, in particular, whether the sides discussed the issue of settlements and violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, whether Singapore had asked for the talks to remain confidential, and why no correction direction was issued regarding the Haaretz report.

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Fawzi said it would have been appropriate during the meeting to reaffirm Singapore’s position that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law and that settler violence is a matter of deep concern. He stressed that such issues should be raised only when they are relevant and serve the country’s interests, and denied proposing that all bilateral or foreign-policy issues be raised at every meeting.

Dispute over the visit

Fawzi’s question was linked to a September 7 report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz about an alleged secret visit to Singapore by a delegation that included representatives of the Israel Prison Service and the Ministry of National Security. The publication also claimed that the sides discussed the death penalty, but Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs denied this.

Shanmugam also accused Fawzi of trying to portray the government as unprincipled and overly soft on Israel, and of viewing international relations through the prism of race and religion. The MP rejected this characterization, saying that his position concerns Singapore’s consistent, impartial and objective adherence to international law.

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