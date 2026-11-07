In Tokyo, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa said that the automatic translation feature on social network X incorrectly rendered the names of officials he met with on three occasions. According to him, one such error could have caused diplomatic embarrassment in relations with Bangladesh.

Error involving Bangladesh’s prime minister

As Dawn reports, on October 28 Akazawa published a post in Japanese with photographs after a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who visited Japan. However, the automatically translated English version of the post contained the name of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina has been living in exile in India since the 2024 uprising. Akazawa stressed to reporters that he knows who Bangladesh’s current head of government is, calling the situation serious because it could create the impression that the Japanese minister did not know the Bangladeshi prime minister’s name.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Two more inaccuracies

The minister also described an error in a post about an online meeting with Kuwaiti Oil Minister Tareq Al-Roumi. The automatic translation said that he had spoken with Qatar’s energy minister.

In addition, according to Akazawa, the translated post about a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also incorrectly stated the official’s name. “I encountered this three times,” the Japanese minister said, calling on X to fix its translation tool.

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