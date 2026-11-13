US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to voluntarily appear before the Senate Banking Committee amid bipartisan concerns over oversight of exports of American chips. The Hill reports, citing Commerce Department spokesperson Kristen Eichamer.

Committee Chairman, Republican Senator Tim Scott, sent letters to Lutnick and former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asking them to appear before the committee in early December. According to Scott, the secretary's testimony is important for oversight of the issuance and enforcement of export control rules, given US national security and economic interests.

Questions over chip controls

Lutnick came under lawmakers' scrutiny following reports about the US Commerce Department's application of export restrictions on Nvidia chips. According to several media outlets, the department last year suspended an investigation into Singapore-based company Megaspeed, which was suspected of facilitating the smuggling of Nvidia chips to China.

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Reports also said that the investigation may have been transferred to the US Department of Justice, but neither the Commerce Department nor the Justice Department confirmed this. Axios previously reported that Lutnick delayed granting authorization, approved by President Donald Trump and heads of other agencies, for measures against companies suspected of redirecting Nvidia chips to China.

Senators' reaction

Republican Senator Jim Banks, who serves on the Banking Committee, called on Lutnick to testify before Congress. He told Fox News that, in his view, the secretary likely exploited loopholes in rules that allowed some chip sales despite Trump's directives.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren also said that Lutnick and Deputy Commerce Secretary Jeffrey Kessler must explain why they did not close loopholes in export controls. Kessler heads the Bureau of Industry and Security, which is responsible for overseeing US export restrictions.

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