German Transport Minister Steffen Bilger plans to introduce high-resolution Monocam cameras nationwide to detect drivers using phones while behind the wheel. Such devices are currently used only in the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Tagesschau reports.

The Transport Ministry wants to create a uniform legal basis for using Monocam in the road traffic law. The first draft bill is planned to be presented at the beginning of 2027. Bilger argues that more than a thousand road accidents occur every year due to distractions, including mobile phones.

How Monocam cameras work

Police install mobile cameras mainly on motorway bridges. The device records vehicles from above at an angle and detects possible violations of the ban on using phones while driving. The software compares images with around 20,000 photographs showing typical movements involving a phone.

Police officers make the final decision on whether a violation has occurred after reviewing the recording. Using a phone while driving usually carries a fine of 100 euros and one penalty point in Flensburg. The fine can reach 200 euros, and a one-month driving ban is also possible.

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Results in Rhineland-Palatinate

Rhineland-Palatinate purchased five Monocam cameras for 200,000 euros. During testing in 2022, drivers' phone use during checks decreased by 70%. Police began regular use of the system around a year ago.

Since the beginning of 2026, the cameras have detected around 1,400 violations in the state. Police in Mainz said that since Monocam began being used in August, they have detected up to six cases of phone use per hour on average.

Privacy protection concerns

The use of Monocam is criticized by data protection specialists because the cameras initially record all passing drivers. Rhineland-Palatinate Data Protection Commissioner Dieter Kugelmann stressed that images and data of uninvolved drivers must be deleted immediately. According to Mainz police spokesperson Thilo Hink, data of drivers not suspected of a violation are deleted right away.

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