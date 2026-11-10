In Germany, Federal Transport Minister Steffen Bilger defended the fuel tax discount introduced in October, saying it was necessary to ease costs for motorists. He said this in the ARD-Arena television format, Tagesschau reports.

According to the CDU politician, many people, especially in rural areas, depend on cars, while prices at filling stations had remained high for many months. From the beginning of October until the end of the year, the state is levying around 17 cents less in taxes on every litre of fuel. A similar discount had previously been introduced in spring after a price surge linked to the conflict surrounding Iran.

The price of the Deutschlandticket will rise

Environmental organisations criticised the reintroduction of the fuel discount, in particular because of the upcoming increase in the price of the Deutschlandticket for local and regional transport. Bilger called the ticket an attractive offer even after the price increase.

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From January 2027, a Deutschlandticket subscription will cost €66.80 instead of €63. Its price was determined for the first time using a formula that takes into account statistical data on operators' costs, including personnel and energy. The federal government and the states each allocate €1.5 billion annually, as the cheaper ticket reduces transport companies' revenue compared with regional season tickets.

Against a general speed limit

The minister also spoke out against introducing a general speed limit on German autobahns. He said that approximately 70% of autobahns and only 4% of all roads in the country have no speed limit, while many drivers already travel more slowly, use cruise control and try to save fuel. In his view, the impact of a general limit on reducing CO2 emissions is overestimated.

Bilger believes that systems which adjust the permitted speed depending on traffic intensity, weather and congestion are a more effective solution. The Green Party again proposed setting a limit of 130 km/h this year, while environmental organisations stress that such a measure could improve safety and reduce CO2 emissions.

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