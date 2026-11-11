Egypt’s Transport Minister Kamel el-Wazir admitted shortcomings in the railway network’s operations after a train collision in El-Ayyat. Seven people were killed and another 125 were injured in the crash. The National reports.

During a parliamentary transport committee hearing that lasted about six hours, the minister said that passenger safety was his responsibility. According to el-Wazir, the authorities acknowledge that mistakes exist and seek to prevent accidents or reduce their number.

The prosecution’s version

According to the prosecution, a technical inspection found that the driver of one of the trains had switched off the automatic train control system, ATC, before the train crashed into the rear of a Cairo–Aswan train that had stopped on the same track. The system is designed to reduce speed or stop a train if it passes a prohibitory signal or exceeds the set speed.

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The driver died in the crash. The prosecution also detained the duty officer at El-Raqqa station, who, according to the prosecution, admitted that he had not monitored the signal panel and had altered the signal log to conceal negligence. The driver’s assistant is also being held for questioning.

Safety systems inspection

The prosecutor general instructed a commission of engineering professors from Cairo University to inspect the railway’s safety, signalling and maintenance systems. The commission is also to assess whether upgrades have reduced the number of accidents and analyse previous incidents for recurring causes.

El-Wazir said that switching off ATC is now punishable by dismissal and said he did not know why the system had been disabled before the crash. He also said that 21 employees approved the safety inspection results before the train departed. Some lawmakers demanded the minister’s resignation, while others called for waiting for the results of the investigation.

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