In Kenya, the Rironi–Naivasha highway section is planned to open to motorists in December instead of late October. Transport Minister Davis Chirchir announced the new timeline after inspecting construction work in Naivasha, Nation Kenya reports.

Work continues

The Rironi–Mau Summit highway section had been scheduled to open by October 31. As recently as September 10, Chirchir said that the Rironi–Naivasha section would be completed in about a month and a half.

A Nation Kenya inspection on Friday showed that construction was still ongoing. Workers were building supports for an interchange in Naivasha, while some parts of the road remained unpaved. Vehicles were using the highway during the work, and traffic jams occurred on unfinished sections.

According to the minister, the contractor has nearly completed earthworks and is expected to begin laying asphalt soon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Construction of the corridor

The project is being implemented as a public-private partnership by a consortium of China Road and Bridge Corporation and Kenya’s National Social Security Fund. President William Ruto officially launched it on November 28, 2025.

The first section covers about 138 km: the 81-km Rironi–Gilgil road and approximately 57 km of the Rironi–Mai Mahiu–Naivasha route. The second section, about 94 km long between Gilgil, Nakuru and Mau Summit, is being built by Shandong Road and Bridge International. Both sections are part of the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit corridor, which is important for transport between Nairobi and western Kenya.

Chirchir also warned that repairs to major roads in the country could slow due to an acute shortage of bitumen. He linked the shortage to conflicts in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, saying that over the past six months the price of bitumen had risen from 90 to 220 shillings per kilogram.

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