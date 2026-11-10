In Malaysia, Transport Minister and Democratic Action Party leader Anthony Loke announced that his resignation takes effect immediately. This came after the High Court of Kuala Lumpur decided to allow former Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve his sentence under house arrest, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The minister’s position

Loke said that the decision to resign immediately is consistent with the position he had explained earlier. Last Friday, he said that he would leave his post when Najib Razak began serving his sentence under house arrest.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protest against the pardon

In September, Loke first announced his intention to resign in protest against the conditional royal pardon granted to Najib Razak. He later said that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had asked him to remain in office temporarily.

The Democratic Action Party, led by Loke, is part of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition together with Anwar Ibrahim’s People’s Justice Party. Loke had previously stressed that his resignation was a party decision intended to express disagreement with the conditional royal pardon.

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