German Transport Minister Steffen Bilger did not rule out the possibility of reducing the number of rail services to improve Deutsche Bahn’s punctuality. As Der Spiegel reports, the minister called such a step a last-resort measure to ease congestion at overloaded rail hubs.

Reductions as a last resort

Bilger told the Neue Pressegesellschaft media group that transport service commissioners could remove individual trains from the network in order to ease pressure on hubs and improve punctuality. At the same time, he stressed that this option could only be considered after all other measures had been exhausted.

According to the minister, the rail network is overloaded in many places, with the problem particularly acute at key transport hubs. In his assessment, this is what causes train delays.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Commission prepares proposals

At the end of October, Deutsche Bahn announced the creation of an independent expert commission. It is to prepare proposals for more reliable railway operations and assess whether reducing the number of trains could improve punctuality. The commission is expected to present the results of its work at the beginning of next year.

Former Federal Government Commissioner for Railways and commission member Enak Ferlemann previously gave a possible example: between Berlin and Hamburg, a long-distance train could run once an hour rather than twice an hour. According to Deutsche Bahn, delays caused by track congestion have increased by 150% over the past ten years.

Read us on