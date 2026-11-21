German Transport Minister Steffen Bilger has urged automotive groups to keep the country as a base for development and production. He linked this expectation to a possible easing of EU rules on sales of new internal combustion engine cars and hybrids after 2035, Tagesschau reports.

Expectations for automotive groups

The CDU politician told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung newspaper that Germany must remain the main base for automotive development and production. According to him, following political steps to lift the ban on internal combustion engine cars in Europe, he expects the industry to make a clear commitment to Germany as a production location.

Bilger noted that the current trend is the opposite: Germany’s automotive industry is cutting tens of thousands of jobs, while companies are considering plant closures. Manufacturers, including Volkswagen and Mercedes, explain investments abroad in part by the high cost of production in Germany.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible rules after 2035

The minister said he understands the reasons for foreign investments but stressed the importance of the Made in Germany label for cars. In his view, the federal government should reduce the burden on businesses related to labor and energy costs, as well as bureaucracy.

The proposed easing could allow automakers to sell new internal combustion engine cars and hybrids after 2035 without penalty payments. According to the outlet, a final decision at EU level is expected in December.

Read us on