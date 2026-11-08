Peru’s Minister of Transport and Communications, José Tangierlini, said there is no fuel shortage in the Amazonian region of Ucayali, including in Pucallpa and its airport. The official denied reports of a shortage after a mudslide blocked the main road to the city. The Rio Times reports.

Landslide on the Federico Basadre highway

A mudslide, known in Peru as a “huayco,” occurred on November 1, 2026, near Santa Rosa in the Padre Abad province of the Ucayali region. According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, it damaged about 140 meters of the Federico Basadre highway.

This road is the main road connection between the Andes and Pucallpa, a city on the Ucayali River. The national road agency Provías Nacional sent equipment from Tingo María and other locations to clear soil and rocks. For two days before traffic was restored, the road allowed light vehicles to pass, mainly motorcycle taxis.

On November 7, traffic for freight and passenger vehicles, as well as passenger transport, was restored under a controlled regime. Authorities did not say how long these restrictions would remain in place or when the highway would be opened without them.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fuel supplies and airport operations

Tangierlini acknowledged that the road closure made fuel deliveries more difficult. According to him, fuel tankers used an alternative route that took more time but continued delivering fuel to Pucallpa, including its airport.

The statement came ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Peru. The ministry said that on November 15, commercial flights at Cusco airport are to be suspended approximately from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time, and in Pucallpa from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. According to the ministry, the airports in both cities will operate around the clock on November 14 and 16.

There is no public data on the volume of fuel reserves in Pucallpa and its airport. The source also noted that previous reports contained minor discrepancies regarding the timing of flight restrictions.

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