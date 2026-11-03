In Australia, Western Australia's Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Don Punch said he does not bear direct responsibility for protecting vulnerable Indigenous children in the Pilbara region. At the same time, he confirmed his intention to visit South Hedland following criticism from local elders, residents and the opposition, ABC News reports.

The minister's position

Punch stressed that his portfolio does not provide for direct responsibility for housing, healthcare or child protection. According to him, issues concerning Indigenous people are a collective responsibility of the government and the state cabinet, while specific cases should be handled by the relevant ministers.

The minister referred to several visits to the region by Child Protection Minister Jessica Stojkovski and said that she had taken positive steps. Punch also ruled out the possibility of leaving the cabinet or parliament.

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Criticism from the community and opposition

Nyamal and Pitjikarla elder Doris Eaton disagreed with the minister's arguments regarding his previous refusal to come without a separate invitation from elders. She said that problems involving children in the town fall within the scope of his Aboriginal affairs portfolio. Kariyarra elder Pat Mason also called on Punch to visit the community and address issues concerning children.

Western Australian opposition leader Basil Zempilas repeated the demand for Punch to be dismissed from his post, accusing him of an inadequate response to the child protection crisis in the north of the state. Punch responded that the opposition was using a sensitive issue for political gain, adding that he has the support of Western Australian Premier Roger Cook and the broader Indigenous community.

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