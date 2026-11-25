In the United States, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been accused of temporarily reassigning special agents from the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) to his personal security detail. According to The Independent, citing The Atlantic, between three and four agents could have been assigned to this work at the same time.

Export control agents

According to The Atlantic, at the beginning of his tenure, Lutnick damaged relations with the security personnel initially assigned to protect him. BIS employees were then brought in as replacements.

The primary task of these agents is to enforce export controls and prevent US technologies from reaching improper recipients. BIS employs approximately 200 special agents, distributed among ten field offices in the United States. They are authorized to carry firearms and make arrests, but have not received training to protect government members or other senior officials.

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One current official told The Atlantic that the agents are professional investigators, not personal protection specialists. A former official called it inappropriate to use them to protect the secretary, organize his travel and provide security at his properties in New York, Washington and Florida.

Commerce Department's position

A spokesperson for the US Department of Commerce told The Atlantic that the reassignment of the agents was temporary. According to the spokesperson, some employees were temporarily assigned to bolster security during a period when the secretary faced the highest level of credible threats in the department's history.

In April, Lutnick asked a House appropriations subcommittee for additional funding to expand the staff of BIS employees engaged in law enforcement. At the same time, he did not mention the reassignment of agents to his security detail. In the summer, the Commerce Department's Office of Inspector General concluded that BIS under Lutnick's leadership had not effectively enough prevented the supply of US goods to China, Hong Kong, Belarus and Russia.

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