Foreign ministers of the G7 countries, at a meeting in Paris, France, agreed that a security vacuum must be avoided after the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ends. They also supported the need to establish a new security architecture as soon as possible, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

UNIFIL mandate ends at the end of the year

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said after the talks that there has been no breakthrough on replacing the mission so far. UNIFIL has operated in Lebanon since 1978 and has around 7,500 personnel from nearly 50 countries.

According to the outlet, the UN Security Council last year voted, under US pressure, to end UNIFIL's mandate on December 31, 2026. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in October that the European Union supports a UN mandate for the peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon.

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Options for a new security system

In their final communiqué, the G7 ministers stressed the need to create a reliable, authoritative and long-term security system to support the Lebanese Armed Forces. Barrot expressed hope that a consensus would be reached. According to him, the goals of withdrawing Israeli troops from southern Lebanon, disarming Hezbollah, and restoring a strong Lebanese state with a monopoly on the use of force are widely shared.

Israel maintains troops in a strip along the border that it calls a security zone; it extends about 10 kilometers into Lebanon. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that, instead of UNIFIL, a civilian rather than military mission could operate, with a mechanism to verify that the parties fulfill their obligations under the existing agreements.

According to an unnamed European diplomat, the options under consideration include a transitional mechanism using UNIFIL forces. However, this may require a new UN Security Council resolution, which could face a US veto. European countries are also promoting the idea of an international military coalition to support the Lebanese army in disarming Hezbollah, but Italy is hesitant about participating, particularly because of the mission's costs.

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