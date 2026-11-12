Ministers of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger began a two-day meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) on November 11, 2026, in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. They are reviewing the implementation of the roadmap for the second year of the alliance's work, covering defense and security, diplomacy and development.

The Rio Times reports, citing Burkina Faso's Foreign Ministry. The meeting is taking place on November 11 and 12 and is intended to prepare recommendations for the next session of the Conference of Heads of State of the confederation. Ministers approved the roadmap on February 26, 2026, in Ouagadougou.

Defense and security

The opening ceremony was chaired by Burkina Faso's Minister of State for War and Patriotic Defense, General Célestin Simporé. According to the communications office of the country's foreign ministry, delegations from Mali and Niger, as well as experts from all three states, are taking part in the meeting.

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Simporé called for stronger cooperation among the armies of the three countries, including harmonizing tools and strengthening strategic autonomy. He also said that the armies, united in the confederation's joint force, are demonstrating resilience in the fight against terrorist groups.

Next meeting of leaders

In the diplomatic sphere, Simporé said that the three states speak with one voice on the international stage. Speaking about development, he described the integration of economies and the facilitation of trade as important factors in creating opportunities for young people.

The ministers' recommendations are to be submitted to the leaders of the three countries: Assimi Goïta of Mali, Abdourahamane Tiani of Niger and Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso, who chairs the AES. At the time of publication, the results of the meeting had not been released, and the date of the next session of the Conference of Heads of State had not been announced.

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