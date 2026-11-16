The UK Ministry of Justice has launched an investigation into comedian Russell Brand’s possible breach of prison rules. The basis for this was a statement from prison that his wife, Laura Brand, read out in a video on their YouTube channel. In it, Brand denied guilt for the crimes for which he was imprisoned, The Guardian reports.

Investigation into prison rules

According to the publication, a prisoner may be found to have breached the rules if he passed comments to a family member knowing that they would be published. The investigation may also concern the need to update the current regulations to prevent prisoners’ comments from being disseminated through YouTube channels that may receive advertising or sponsorship revenue.

A spokesperson for the prime minister called the published statement outrageous and said the matter was being urgently investigated. According to him, prisoners are strictly prohibited from making statements capable of causing suffering to victims, while contact with the media is permitted only in exceptional cases. He also stressed that prisoners cannot circumvent these restrictions by passing their comments to other people for publication.

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Sentence and transfer

The 51-year-old Brand is serving a sentence of 10 years and six months. On November 5, Southwark Court found him guilty of one count of rape and three sexual assaults.

In his message, Brand said he had been transferred from the Category B Wandsworth prison in southwest London to the Category C Littlehey prison in Cambridgeshire. The facility is intended for men convicted of sexual offences.

Under official rules, a prisoner must submit a formal application through the prison governor if he wishes to contact the media. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, commenting on the video, said that Brand had expressed no remorse or sympathy for the victims.

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