In Russia, the Justice Ministry of the aggressor state has designated the left-wing online media outlet Rabkor a so-called foreign agent. The outlet was founded by sociologist and Marxist theorist Boris Kagarlitsky, who publicly opposed Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and is currently imprisoned.

Ministry’s accusations

As The Moscow Times reports, the Russian ministry accused Rabkor of distributing materials created by individuals and organizations with foreign agent status or designated as undesirable organizations. The ministry also claimed that the outlet cooperated with such entities and disseminated allegedly false information about the Russian authorities.

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Kagarlitsky’s case and new designations

Kagarlitsky himself was designated a foreign agent in May 2022. He is serving a five-year prison sentence on charges of justifying terrorism in a YouTube video about the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge in Ukrainian Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia.

Along with Rabkor, four activists and media figures living abroad received so-called foreign agent status: Chechen human rights defender Fatima Gazieva, Chechen opposition activist and video blogger Musa Lomaev, Russian-Georgian media manager and political analyst Yegor Kuroptev, and Ukrainian journalist Oleksii Artiukh. According to the outlet, since 2012, hundreds of cultural figures, journalists, businesspeople, media outlets and organizations have received this status in Russia.

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