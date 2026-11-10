The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against ride-hailing service Lyft in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. The department accuses the company and its drivers of systematically refusing to serve passengers with disabilities, including people who use complex wheelchairs and passengers with service animals.

As Engadget reports, the Justice Department considers these actions a violation of Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. The law prohibits transportation companies from discriminating against people on the basis of disability.

Allegations and demands

According to the Justice Department, Lyft also charged passengers cancellation fees after drivers refused to transport them. The department also said that the company did not modify its policies and practices to prevent discrimination against such passengers.

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Examples in the lawsuit include refusing to allow passengers with mobility impairments to sit in the front seat of a vehicle when necessary. The Justice Department is seeking $53 million in compensation for passengers with disabilities who filed complaints with Lyft or the department itself, as well as an order requiring the company to train drivers on the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Lyft's position and previous settlement

Lyft denied the allegations. In a statement to The New York Times, the company said that discrimination has no place in the Lyft community and that its long-standing policies require drivers to serve passengers with service animals or complex mobility devices. According to the company, drivers face serious consequences for violating these policies, including permanent deactivation from the platform.

In 2020, Lyft already reached an out-of-court settlement with the US Department of Justice over similar allegations of violating the law. At the time, the company agreed to pay compensation and revise its policy on transporting passengers using wheelchairs.

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