In the United States, the Department of Justice asked to dismiss a lawsuit against California in which it had demanded that the state's election authorities set aside approximately 20,000 ballots. The federal government claimed that these ballots belonged to voters who allegedly are not U.S. citizens, The Hill reports.

Courts previously blocked the demand

The Department of Justice sought to prevent these ballots from being counted until the voters' immigration status was verified. Before Election Day, a federal judge blocked the demand, and the U.S. Supreme Court, in an emergency ruling, did not allow Donald Trump's administration to force the state to set aside the ballots.

The motion to dismiss the lawsuit was filed after Tuesday's midterm elections. According to the publication, Republicans lost at least seven Senate seats and 42 seats in the House of Representatives, while the results of some races remained undecided.

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Other lawsuits before the election

The California lawsuit was one of several cases initiated by the Trump administration before the vote. In particular, it filed a lawsuit in Alaska, seeking to block certification of the state's election should Republican Senator Dan Sullivan lose. The administration stated that the presence on the ballot of another candidate, Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., could confuse voters.

A judge dismissed the Alaska lawsuit before Election Day, but the administration said it intended to appeal the decision. As of Friday, Dan Sullivan was narrowly trailing Democratic Party candidate Mary Peltola, while thousands of votes had yet to be counted.

Previously, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said there were nearly 16,000 possible noncitizens on Nevada's voter rolls, but later reduced the estimate to 185 people. After a review, state officials determined that all identified individuals are U.S. citizens. Voting by noncitizens is permitted in certain local elections but prohibited at the federal level.

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