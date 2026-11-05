In the United States, according to Anadolu Agency, which cites Fox News, the Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the leak of a 2022 Supreme Court draft ruling in a case whose final decision ended the nationwide constitutional right to abortion.

Investigation led by Washington office

According to Fox News sources familiar with the matter, the investigation is being led by the Washington office of U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. The Justice Department did not comment on reports of the proceedings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Leak of the draft ruling

Politico published the draft opinion in May 2022, before the Supreme Court issued its official decision the following month. The document called for overturning the 1973 precedent in Roe v. Wade. The publication of the confidential document drew significant attention in the United States.

Following the leak, Chief Justice John Roberts ordered an internal investigation. It concluded without identifying the person responsible for the leak. The new Justice Department investigation means the leak is being considered a possible crime.

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