The US Department of Justice has withdrawn its appeal in a case in which it demanded that California remove from voter rolls people the department considered non-citizens. As The Independent reports, the federal agency filed the relevant short court document on Tuesday.

Previously, a court blocked the government's demand concerning ballots sent to more than 20,000 people whom the Justice Department considered non-citizens of the United States. California officials said the department's list contained numerous errors and could disenfranchise thousands of voters eligible to take part in the vote. The US Supreme Court declined to hear the case one day before the election.

Dispute in Washington state

The Justice Department has also not formally ended its lawsuit in Washington state. At the same time, on Thursday a federal judge barred the department from pressuring local election officials to set aside ballots from voters whom the government considered non-citizens of the United States.

The 14-day restraining order expired after the state certified the election results. According to the publication's assessment, this made further administration intervention in the results of this year's vote through this mechanism virtually impossible.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Appeal over checks discontinued

The following day, the Justice Department also announced that it was discontinuing an appeal in a case concerning an initiative to identify suspected non-citizens among voters. The Department of Homeland Security program, launched in August, provided for collecting substantial amounts of data to compile a list of people suspected of illegal voting and conducting residence checks.

The court had previously warned of a high likelihood of errors in such checks, since the United States has no federal database of the citizenship status of all residents. In October, the appeals court agreed that investigations into suspected violations in previous elections could have been conducted less hastily and not so close to a new vote.

Before the midterm elections, the Justice Department stepped up criminal cases related to suspected election fraud: the department charged 197 people in 26 states during the two months before the vote. According to a review by The Washington Post, prosecutors opened only one new such case after November 3. At the same time, Attorney General Todd Blanche said that hundreds of criminal election investigations were ongoing.

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