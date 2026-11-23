The US Department of Justice acknowledged in federal court that US authorities deported US citizen Brian Jose Morales Garcia to Mexico. The acknowledgment came during the government’s motion to dismiss his lawsuit seeking damages, The Guardian reports.

Detention and deportation

Morales Garcia, 25, who was born in Denver and grew up in Mexico, was stopped along with his employer on the way to work near Fredericksburg, Texas, on April 3. He was a passenger in the vehicle and did not have documents with him. The man told law enforcement officers that his birth certificate and Social Security card were at home, but they did not believe him and called immigration agents.

According to court records, US Customs and Border Protection agent Robert Gill Jr. checked Mexican records listing Mexico as Morales Garcia’s place of birth. The agent also said that the detainee allegedly stated that he was born in Mexico and noted that he spoke only Spanish.

Morales Garcia was deported on April 7. Later, President Donald Trump’s administration said in a media statement that he had been in the United States illegally.

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Lawsuit and return to the United States

On May 1, Morales Garcia’s lawyers filed a lawsuit against the federal government seeking an unspecified amount of compensation. They claim that their client falsely stated that he had entered the United States illegally and signed expedited deportation documents after agents threatened him with imprisonment. The lawsuit also says that family and friends tried to provide documents confirming his US citizenship before the deportation.

The government denied these claims, saying that the man voluntarily went to Mexico and therefore has no grounds to seek compensation. At the same time, authorities stated in a court filing that Morales Garcia was allowed to enter the United States on August 30 after information about his place of birth was reviewed.

Justin Simmons, the federal prosecutor for the Western District of Texas, wrote in a court document that the plaintiff holds dual US and Mexican citizenship. Judge Robert Lee Pitman did not immediately rule on the government’s motion to dismiss the case. The defendants in the lawsuit also include unnamed local and state law enforcement officers in Texas.

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