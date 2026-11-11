US Justice Department says cartel leader helped Ryan Wedding — CBS News

The US Department of Justice stated that cartel leader Edgar Aaron Vázquez Alvarado, who was killed in Mexico during a law enforcement operation, helped former Olympian Ryan Wedding transport drugs and evade arrest. Vázquez, known as El General, was shot dead last week while authorities were attempting to arrest him in Naucalpan, according to Mexican authorities.

As CBS News reports, US federal prosecutors released an indictment alleging that Vázquez supplied cocaine to Wedding's criminal organization. According to the prosecution, he also provided the group with code words that changed almost daily and were used to pass safely through law enforcement checkpoints.

Charges against the cartel leader

Prosecutors allege that 42-year-old Vázquez bribed Mexican officials to slow criminal investigations, manipulate evidence, and secure the dismissal of criminal cases. According to the US Department of Justice, he also personally helped Wedding evade US law enforcement for two years.

Vázquez was the founder of El Cártel Nuevo Imperio in Mexico City. Mexico's security minister, Omar García Harfuch, said that Vázquez opened fire on law enforcement officers during the operation to arrest him. According to the minister, Vázquez was also responsible for the death of Mexico City police chief Milton Morales in 2024.

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Charges against Roberto Gomez

The US Department of Justice also announced a six-count federal indictment against US citizen Roberto Gomez, who lived in Mexico. Prosecutors allege that he supplied drugs to international criminal organizations, including Wedding's organization, over the past decade.

Investigators believe that Gomez transported cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl from Central America to Mexico by aircraft and sea vessels, and then delivered these substances overland to the United States and Canada. According to the indictment, he attempted to broker the sale of 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine between a supplier and Wedding; the deal was valued at about $550,000.

Prosecutors also allege that 51-year-old Gomez helped Wedding evade arrest in 2024–2026. According to the Justice Department, his ties to cartels, including the Sinaloa cartel, as well as contacts with people who had access to sensitive law enforcement information in Mexico and the United States, enabled him to learn about law enforcement operations.

Wedding faces 17 felony charges in two cases, including charges related to drug trafficking and murders. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held in US custody without bail. If convicted on all counts, Gomez faces from 10 years in prison to life imprisonment.

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