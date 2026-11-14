In the United States, Justice Department leadership has urged federal prosecutors to prepare for a tough confrontation amid expected investigations into the department’s activities that Democrats in Congress are planning. As The Independent reports, Aakash Singh, a senior aide to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, urged prosecutors during a phone call this week to prepare to work in wartime mode.

The Justice Department’s position

Todd Blanche said the department would cooperate with Congress but would not abandon President Donald Trump’s agenda. In an interview with Fox News, he stressed that future investigations would not stop or slow the department’s work, and that the administration has two more years to implement its plans.

The Justice Department explained that the reference to wartime mode concerned public safety. It said that some newly elected state and local officials are no longer interested in cooperating with federal law enforcement agencies.

According to the outlet, Singh also suggested that after a series of resignations following the elections, other federal prosecutors could be forced to leave their posts. Senate-confirmed heads of the national security, civil affairs, and civil rights divisions had previously announced their resignations.

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Expected congressional investigations

Democrats’ gains in the elections changed the balance of power in Congress. Democrats plan to examine the work of the Justice Department and, in particular, draw attention to investigations involving Trump’s political opponents, which they consider possible abuses of power.

The article notes that in the final weeks before the elections, the department unsuccessfully sought an indictment against former White House employee Cassidy Hutchinson, accelerated an investigation involving Representative Ilhan Omar, and opened a new criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey through an unusual procedural step. A judge also quickly dismissed a complaint against two former FBI officials.

Trump has already called the Democrats’ planned investigations extortion and instructed the attorney general to conduct an investigation. In a letter from counsel Will Scharf, the White House stated that such actions by Congress could be regarded as blatant criminality. At the same time, Blanche told journalists that there are no open investigations into Democrats’ statements and acknowledged that a warning about future inquiries is not in itself a crime.

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