In the United States, the Department of Justice has closed its antitrust review of the planned merger between energy companies NextEra and Dominion. This came after agreements on oversight of the possible decommissioning of power plants, The Hill reports.

Power-related concerns

The Department of Justice said that ISO New England, an independent market monitor that oversees the region's electricity system, submitted comments to the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The monitor warned that the combined company could have incentives and the ability to retire a power plant that remains economically viable in order to increase capacity payments in New England.

According to the Justice Department, the companies granted the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission the authority, for five years starting in May 2028, to investigate every proposed power plant closure by the combined company. Under the agreement, the market monitor will be able to prohibit NextEra from retiring a facility if it finds that it has economic value.

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Other approvals

NextEra and Dominion announced a deal worth nearly $67 billion in May. The companies said at the time that, once the transaction is completed, it would create the world's largest regulated energy business by market capitalization, and expected the deal to close within 12–18 months.

Completion of the merger also requires approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission. On Tuesday, the parties presented opening arguments as part of the regulator's legal review of the deal. Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger in October urged the combined company, if the deal is completed, not to raise electricity rates for six years.

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