New South Wales Premier Chris Minns criticised remarks by One Nation candidate Stuart Bonds, who claimed that Australians are allegedly being demographically replaced through mass migration. Minns called the comments blatantly offensive and racist, and described replacement theory as a conspiracy theory imported from the United States, The Guardian reports.

Statements at a rally in Sydney

Bonds, who heads One Nation’s electoral ticket for the state parliament’s upper house, spoke at an anti-immigration rally in Sydney’s central business district. Several hundred people took part in the event. The politician said that Australia has a shared culture, border, flag, language and dominant religion. He also claimed that the country is on a path to becoming a special economic zone in Asia.

According to the publication, Bonds is the lead candidate on One Nation’s ticket in elections to the New South Wales parliament’s upper house, which are due to take place in March. According to current polls, he may be elected.

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Officials’ reaction

Girdharan Sivaraman, the Race Discrimination Commissioner at the Australian Human Rights Commission, said that claims of some Australians being superior to others sow division and hatred. According to him, the notion that migrants can never be real Australians ignores the country’s history and shared future.

Federal Minister for Multicultural Affairs Anne Aly stressed that Australians of migrant background are not replacing Australians; they are Australians. She added that denying a person the right to belong in society because of their race or origin is not a discussion about migration, but a dangerous and divisive approach.

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