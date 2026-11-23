In the United Kingdom, the Ministry of Defence is due to publish official defence export statistics for 2025 on November 26, 2026, at 9:30. The release date and time are marked as confirmed on the government website.

What the statistics will contain

The upcoming publication will contain information and data on trends in UK defence exports. The statistics will cover the period from 2013 to 2025.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Release announcement

The planned publication was announced by the UK Ministry of Defence. The announcement on GOV.UK was published on March 12, 2026, and was last updated on November 23, 2026.

The page is placed in the government statistics section dedicated to defence and the armed forces. At the time the announcement was updated, the statistical data itself had not yet been published.

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