Germany’s Ministry of Defense, headed by Boris Pistorius, cannot use €14 billion from funds allocated for the modernization of the Bundeswehr. According to Der Spiegel, this is more than one-tenth of the entire budget allocated for upgrading Germany’s armed forces.

Modernization budget

The total amount of this budget exceeds €108 billion. Pistorius received these funds to modernize the Bundeswehr, but his ministry cannot spend €14 billion.

Project delays and negotiations

In the photo caption, the publication draws attention to major projects whose implementation is progressing slowly, as well as to lengthy negotiations. In the image accompanying the publication, Pistorius stands in front of a Leopard tank.

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The inability to use these funds is a problem for the defense minister, the publication notes.

The Der Spiegel article, credited to Matthias Gebauer, was published on November 26, 2026, at 05:08.

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