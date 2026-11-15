In South Korea, as of the end of September, the Ministry of National Defense owed 150 billion won, or about $112 million, in compensation to 4,637 people who became victims of state violence. Court-awarded payments are being delayed due to a lack of budget funds, although the ministry has transferred money to them from other programs, Korea Herald reports.

Spending significantly exceeded the budget

For 2026, the ministry allocated 20 billion won for compensation, compared with 17.7 billion won in 2025. At the same time, by the end of August, actual spending had already reached nearly 90 billion won, exceeding the initial budget by more than four times. By the end of the year, spending is projected at 202.2 billion won.

The problem of insufficient funds has continued for more than one year. In 2023, the ministry spent 87.9 billion won with an initial budget of 27.7 billion won. In 2024, spending amounted to 135.7 billion won, and in 2025 it reached 179.4 billion won, while the initial budget in both years was 17.7 billion won.

Funds are transferred from other programs

To cover the shortfall, the Ministry of National Defense this year transferred 70 billion won from other budget categories, including funds intended for the salaries of non-commissioned officers. In 2024, the ministry raised an additional 118 billion won, and in 2025, 171.9 billion won through budget transfers and other adjustments.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Despite this, some victims have been waiting for money for more than seven months after filing compensation claims. Interest expenses related to the delays are projected at 10.2 billion won this year, compared with 2.6 billion won in 2023.

Needs exceed the plan for 2027

The government’s draft budget for 2027 provides 50.3 billion won for compensation, less than 30% of the 172.5 billion won that the ministry estimates will be needed. The payment data were submitted to the office of lawmaker Yoo Yong-won of the opposition People Power Party. According to his office, the compensation mainly concerns victims of the Samchung re-education camps and the 1948 uprising on Jeju Island.

The Samchung camps were military facilities for detaining people, established in 1980 under the rule of Chun Doo-hwan. According to the publication, nearly 40,000 civilians were forcibly detained there. The Jeju uprising and the subsequent suppression by the authorities from 1948 to 1954 are estimated to have resulted in the deaths of between 14,000 and 30,000 people.

Read us on