Poland’s Ministry of National Defence plans to sign an agreement on Friday with U.S. company Palantir Technologies Inc. to acquire software that uses artificial intelligence to support decision-making processes.

Planned agreement

The Polish defence ministry announced the planned signing on Thursday. Its statement provided no further details about the agreement the ministry plans to sign on Friday.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, Palantir’s software uses artificial intelligence to support decision-making processes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cooperation since 2025

According to CNA, Poland began cooperation with Palantir in 2025, when the parties signed a memorandum of understanding.

The memorandum concerned artificial intelligence, information technology and cybersecurity.

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