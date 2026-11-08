Estonia’s Ministry of Education has prepared draft legislative changes aimed at expanding opportunities to study regional varieties of the Estonian language in schools. Students may be allowed to replace the second compulsory foreign language, which they usually begin studying around the seventh grade, with instruction in a local dialect. This was reported by ERR News.

The changes will apply to schools in areas of the historical distribution of the Võro, Seto, Mulgi, Tartu, Saaremaa, Kihnu, Muhu, Hiiu, Kodavere, Kuusalu, Lüganuse and Jõhvi varieties. There are approximately 155 basic education schools in these regions. Currently, dialects are taught in an estimated 15–20 general education schools in the country, mostly small rural ones.

Conditions for introducing classes

Under the draft, parents will have the right to ask a school to organize instruction in a regional language variety if at least 10 children express such a wish. Karl Erik Kirss, head of the Estonian Union of Student Councils, believes that the threshold of 10 parental applications may be too strict for very small schools. According to him, if several parents do not support the request, the others may not be able to collect the required number of applications.

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The union proposes using a proportional system and creating more opportunities for such instruction in large cities. In its view, this would help young people who move away to study, including from Kihnu Island to Pärnu or from Setomaa to Tartu, maintain ties with their home region.

Concerns of schools and the language council

The student union also warns that dialect instruction should not come at the expense of pupils’ free time and well-being. It points to a possible increase in the study workload, difficulties with funding and finding teachers, as well as the risk of negative attitudes toward students who choose a dialect.

The Estonian School Leaders’ Association believes that dialects and local culture should be taught as electives in agreement with communities, rather than regulated through several legislative acts. The Estonian Language Council called for clarification of who would organize and finance the classes, as well as provide teachers, materials and methodological support. The council also stressed the need to assess how replacing the second foreign language could affect students’ admission to upper secondary school and further education.

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