Taiwan’s Ministry of Education has issued guidelines for schools and preschool education institutions on preventing and responding to violence and harassment against teachers and other staff. The document covers not only physical attacks, but also verbal abuse, psychological violence, stalking, online attacks, malicious complaints and assignments of work outside job duties, Taipei Times reports.

Security measures and complaint handling

The recommendations identify locations where the risk of incidents involving outsiders is higher: passageways, student affairs and counseling units, meeting rooms and school entrances. Potentially high-risk periods include students’ arrival and departure times, meetings between parents and school staff, discussions of serious disciplinary violations and conflicts, as well as the time after extracurricular activities.

Schools are advised to install surveillance cameras and emergency communication devices in such locations, while avoiding excessive monitoring. Video recordings must not be arbitrarily disclosed or provided to other persons.

Schools must reject anonymous submissions, complaints lacking specific details, and cases in which a final decision has already been made. Complaints concerning only ordinary disciplinary matters are proposed to be handled under teacher performance evaluation rules, rather than through procedures that could lead to dismissal or non-renewal of a contract.

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Investigation deadlines and the right to discipline

After receiving a complaint, a school must form a working group within three days to conduct an investigation, which must be completed within one month. If a school or preschool director is involved in the case, the investigation must be conducted by an impartial third party. Complainants and whistleblowers must also be protected from retaliation.

The guidelines stipulate that lawful and necessary disciplinary measures toward students must not become grounds for punishing a teacher or negatively assessing their work. In addition, schools are advised not to assign work to teachers or contact them about parent-teacher interaction matters outside working hours, except in cases involving safety on the institution’s premises, serious emergencies or urgent official tasks.

Schools and preschool education institutions employing at least 100 people must also develop plans to prevent such incidents and retain relevant records for three years. The ministry stressed that the guidelines have the status of administrative recommendations, while cases of workplace bullying or sexual harassment will continue to be considered primarily under existing laws.

Teachers’ association’s position

The National Teachers’ Association of Taiwan welcomed the document’s introduction, but said that it lacks specific accountability mechanisms and called for employers’ responsibilities to be defined more clearly. The association also proposed establishing clear criteria for identifying repeated or malicious complaints and harassment, and involving teachers’ representatives in assessing professional risks and reviewing preventive measures.

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