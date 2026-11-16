Peacekeepers from the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) have handed over five forward operating bases in Somalia’s Barawe subsector to the Somali Armed Forces. These are the Barawe-Embresso, Barawe-Noll, Kismayo Road, Seaport and Runway bases, which are fully operational, according to the mission.

Transfer of bases to the Somali army

AUSSOM called the handover of the facilities an important milestone in Somalia’s security transition. The mission’s sector commanders urged the Somali Armed Forces to preserve the gains of recent years and residents to remain resilient in maintaining peace. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

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Mission mandate expires at the end of December

Some countries that provided contingents for the mission have begun withdrawing troops from Somalia. The UN-granted mandate of the mission is due to end on December 31.

African Union peacekeeping operations in Somalia have continued since 2007. Initially, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) operated there; in 2022 it was replaced by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), and in 2025 by AUSSOM. These operations supported the federal government in its fight against the Al-Shabaab group, linked to Al-Qaeda.

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