The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has begun handing over some of its positions in the south of the country to the Lebanese army. Mission head Diodato Abagnara stated this in the city of Tyre, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Lebanon’s National News Agency.

Handing over positions to the army

During a meeting with more than 70 women from local communities, Abagnara stressed the need to prevent a security vacuum after the mission ends. According to him, monitoring and documenting violations, humanitarian aid, protection of civilians, and support for local communities and women must continue.

The head of UNIFIL noted that the future UN presence in southern Lebanon will depend on decisions by the UN Security Council. He also called Israel’s ongoing occupation of part of southern Lebanon a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and said that peacekeepers would carry out their duties until the last day of the mandate.

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Mandate until the end of 2026

UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978. In 2006, Resolution 1701 expanded the mission’s mandate: it was tasked with monitoring the cessation of hostilities and supporting the deployment of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River.

In August 2025, the UN Security Council last extended UNIFIL’s mandate until December 31, 2026. The phased withdrawal of peacekeepers is to begin in 2027. At the same time, Israel continued to strike Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17. Under a US-mediated framework agreement signed on June 26, Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory was linked to the restoration of control by the Lebanese army and the verified disarmament of non-state armed groups.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health recorded at least 4,390 deaths between March 2 and November 5. The International Organization for Migration reported that the number of displaced people exceeded 1.2 million in April.

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