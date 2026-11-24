Children’s educator and YouTuber Ms. Rachel visited a federal immigration court for youth in Manhattan, US, where she met nine-year-old Angel. The boy is involved in immigration proceedings without a lawyer. Rachel said she would find him an immigration attorney.

Request for a lawyer

The educator posted a video with Angel on social media and drew attention to the situation of children who appear before immigration court without legal representation. According to her, when she asked the boy to make a Christmas wish list, he put an immigration lawyer as the first item.

Ms. Rachel wrote that she considers it wrong for children to represent themselves in immigration court. She said she saw Angel standing by a microphone without a lawyer and decided to find him an attorney.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Hearing in New York

As Rolling Stone reports, she came to court together with Congressman-elect Brad Lander. According to ABC 7, cited by the publication, the judge gave Angel’s mother until December 15 to obtain legal representation.

Rachel also said she is saddened when children hear the word “removable” used about them during immigration proceedings. She called on politicians to take children’s needs more into account when shaping policy.

Read us on