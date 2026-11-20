The European-Japanese BepiColombo space mission has arrived at Mercury after more than eight years of flight and travelling over 6 billion miles. This coming Saturday, controllers are to switch on the spacecraft’s engines to place it into orbit around the planet, The Guardian reports.

If the manoeuvre is successful, BepiColombo will become only the second mission in history to orbit the planet closest to the Sun and the smallest planet in the Solar System. Mercury is difficult to study because of its proximity to the Sun: a spacecraft accelerates under solar gravity, so it must spend a significant part of the journey slowing down in order not to fly past the planet.

Two spacecraft in polar orbits

At the beginning of December, the complex is expected to separate into two orbiters — European and Japanese. They will manoeuvre in different polar orbits around Mercury, with scientific observations planned to begin in April next year.

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The European Mercury Planetary Orbiter will map the planet’s surface and composition at high resolution. It will also study Mercury’s internal structure, including its unusually large core. The Mercury Imaging X-ray Spectrometer instrument will analyse the geochemical composition of the planet’s surface.

Magnetic field and ice in craters

The Japanese orbiter will measure Mercury’s magnetic field and study its sodium exosphere — an extremely thin layer of gas and atoms around the planet. Scientists also want to determine how Mercury formed so close to the Sun, why it has a magnetic field, and what the frozen ice in permanently shadowed craters consists of.

Mercury is only 50% larger than the Moon but has four times its mass. Temperatures on its surface can reach 450°C during the day and fall to -180°C at night. The spacecraft are expected to operate in orbit for about three years, after which, having lost fuel and altitude, they will fall onto the planet’s surface.

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