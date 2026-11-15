Forces of the EU naval mission Operation IRINI boarded the tanker MV MIDAG in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the operation confirmed that the vessel was sailing under a false flag. The report says there is suspicion that the tanker belongs to Russia’s shadow fleet.

Vessel inspection

As reported by Anadolu Agency, Kallas wrote about the operation on social network X. According to her, mission forces boarded the MV MIDAG in accordance with Article 110 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Kallas also said that the European Union would continue to counter Russia’s shadow fleet both at sea and through diplomatic channels.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New sanctions

According to Kallas, EU foreign ministers are to approve additional sanctions against Russia on Monday. The proposed restrictions are expected to include new listings of banks, buyers and companies accused of supporting the shadow fleet.

Russia, an aggressor state, denies the existence of the so-called shadow fleet.

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