The European space mission Euclid has presented information on more than 900 million galaxies, about 60 million potential quasars and approximately 15,000 likely cases of strong gravitational lensing in its first major data release. The Guardian reports.

Euclid was launched in July 2023 to create the largest three-dimensional map of the Universe. The mission is expected to cover one-third of the sky and more than 10 billion years of cosmic history. Its goal is to help study dark energy and dark matter, whose shares in the Universe are estimated at about 70% and 25%, respectively.

Part of the future map of the Universe

The new dataset covers about 14% of the area of the sky that Euclid plans to study during the mission. Professor Andy Taylor of the University of Edinburgh, who leads the British ground-based scientific segment of the project, noted that other surveys may be larger, but Euclid combines a large observation area with high resolution.

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The quasars recorded in the data are bright objects at the centers of distant galaxies, powered by supermassive black holes.

Search for dark matter

Strong gravitational lensing occurs when a foreground galaxy, often located in a galaxy cluster, lies in front of a distant galaxy. Its gravity warps space-time and deflects light from the distant object, which can result in bright arcs or rings.

The effect is enhanced by dark matter, which increases the mass and gravitational influence of galaxies. According to Taylor, studying such lenses may help rule out certain theories about the nature of dark matter, as its distribution depends on the properties of this substance. Scientists previously knew of about a thousand cases of strong lensing, while by the end of the Euclid mission, around 170,000 such objects are expected to be identified.

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