The UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon will end operations at 23:59 on Dec. 31, and its military personnel will begin leaving the country in the first months of 2027. According to Defense News, patrols, monitoring and reporting violations to the UN Security Council will continue until the current mandate expires.

The UN Security Council decided to end peacekeeping operations in August 2025. Candice Ardiel, spokesperson for the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, said that after midnight the mission will no longer legally have a mandate under Resolution 1701.

Personnel withdrawal by September

About 7,500 military personnel from various countries are currently part of the mission on the Lebanese side of the border. Italy and Indonesia provided the largest contingents. An average of around 1,000 troops are expected to leave the country each month.

Starting in January 2027, UNIFIL will begin winding down its positions and handing facilities over to the Lebanese authorities. The process is expected to continue until September 2027, although it was initially planned to be completed in June. The military will remove equipment provided by their states, while UN property may be transferred to other missions or organizations within the UN system. Some of this property may be transferred to the Lebanese authorities, Ardiel said.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Problems with handing over positions

The most difficult issue remains the handover of the mission's facilities. According to the spokesperson, UNIFIL is legally obliged to return its positions to the Lebanese authorities, but most of them are located in areas where Israeli forces are present. Lebanese forces are not in these areas in order to avoid possible clashes.

If Lebanon's authorities cannot physically take over these facilities, the handover may take place only on paper, the publication's sources said. Possible options also include involving or expanding the presence of the UN Truce Supervision Organization, which operates in Lebanon through the Observer Group in Lebanon. The UN Security Council must make a decision on this.

According to Defense News, Israeli forces are present on about 232 square miles of Lebanese territory, which amounts to nearly 6% of the country's area, and conduct demolitions and other military operations there every day. In the border town of Shebaa, local authorities fear a security vacuum after the peacekeepers withdraw. In Marjayoun, a local official said they did not prevent the spread of uncontrolled weapons, but their social projects substantially helped people and communities. Some local administrations are also concerned about a possible economic burden on border villages.

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