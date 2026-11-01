The UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) ceased operations after its mandate expired at midnight on 31 October. The UN Security Council failed to agree on the mission’s future: the United States’ draft resolution was vetoed by the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — while an alternative Russian text did not receive the required nine votes.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that the end of MINURSO’s work does not negate the inalienable right of the people of Western Sahara to self-determination. The Organization will continue to support the search for a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political settlement through the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Staffan de Mistura, UN News reports.

Mission’s work

MINURSO had operated since 1991, including by monitoring the ceasefire and helping create conditions for the political process. Guterres thanked the mission’s personnel and its Special Representative for Western Sahara, Alexander Ivanko, who led the mission during a particularly difficult period following the resumption of hostilities in 2020.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Twenty mission staff members died over its 35 years of work. At the time its mandate ended, MINURSO headquarters was located in El Aaiún. The mission had nine field sites — four west and five east of the berm — as well as a liaison office in Tindouf. It employed around 200 civilian staff, military observers and staff officers from more than 35 countries, as well as a mine action unit.

Liquidation period

A liquidation period began after the mandate expired. A small team reporting to the UN Department of Operational Support will be responsible for returning the property of troop-contributing countries and disposing of UN equipment. The Secretary-General called on all parties to cooperate so that this process could take place in an orderly manner and as quickly as possible.

Guterres also expressed concern about the security situation across Western Sahara and the risk of an escalation in hostilities. He called on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from steps that could heighten tensions or undermine regional stability.

Read us on