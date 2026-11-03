The US Mission in Saudi Arabia issued a security alert for US citizens due to hostilities between Yemen’s Houthis and Saudi Arabia. US citizens were urged to take into account possible attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations and travel disruptions.

Warning for passengers

The mission’s statement said that the Houthis, whom it described as backed by Iran, had carried out attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure facilities in Saudi Arabia. According to the mission, this resulted in civilian casualties and significant travel disruptions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Americans were asked to exercise particular caution if they decide to use airports in the country. According to the mission’s assessment, the situation could quickly escalate and spread beyond the immediate combat zone, creating risks for commercial air travel.

Hostilities in Yemen

The warning was issued amid an escalation of hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi Arabia-led coalition, which supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition against the Houthis since March 2015, after the group seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country in 2014, Anadolu Agency reports.

Read us on