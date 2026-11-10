Adelaide City Council in Australia has overturned a previously adopted decision to ban advertising by companies working with oil, coal and gas on municipally owned facilities. Eight councillors voted in favour of the reversal, while two voted against, ABC News Australia reports.

Concerns over cycling race

The initial decision, adopted two weeks earlier, stipulated that from July 2027, oil, coal and gas companies would be prohibited from placing advertisements in public spaces owned by the council. This included bus stops, banners and billboards.

The decision drew criticism, including from the South Australian state government, over its potential impact on the Tour Down Under, Australia’s largest cycling event. The race’s main sponsor is gas company Santos. The council administration also reported questions regarding the legal validity of the ban and practical difficulties in implementing it.

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Study until May 2027

At the same time, the council supported a separate proposal to instruct the administration to study the consequences of a possible restriction on fossil fuel advertising and submit a report by May 2027. Six councillors voted in favour of this decision, while four voted against.

Adelaide Lord Mayor Jane Lomax-Smith expressed concern that the new study could create uncertainty for planning the Tour Down Under. The council also asked the Lord Mayor to approach the state government about growing community concerns over the promotion of coal, oil and gas at public facilities and ask how sponsorship and partnership arrangements are considered in the context of South Australia’s 2024–2030 net-zero strategy.

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