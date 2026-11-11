Late on Tuesday evening, more than 50 Israeli settlers attacked the village of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, located south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, and set vehicles on fire at a scrapyard. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing local sources.

Vehicles set on fire

According to the sources, the attackers arrived from nearby settler outposts. They doused the vehicles with a flammable substance and then set them on fire.

Clashes then broke out between the attackers and Palestinian residents. The sources claim that the settlers retreated, and Israeli military vehicles later entered the area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fire near residential buildings

Local media circulated footage of the fire and reported that the flames were spreading toward residential buildings. Residents appealed for help while firefighters tried to bring the blaze under control.

Anadolu notes that since October 2023, Israeli army raids and settler attacks have intensified in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The agency reports killings, detentions, house demolitions, arson, land leveling with bulldozers, and the displacement of Palestinian communities.

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